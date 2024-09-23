1 Zloty 1993 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1993 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place November 19, 2023.

