Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1993 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1993 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Zloty 1993 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,03 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Mintage UNC 20,904,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1993 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place November 19, 2023.

Poland 1 Zloty 1993 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1993 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

