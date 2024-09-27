Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1993 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1993 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Groszy 1993 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 20,280,101

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1993 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 5 Groszy 1993 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1993 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1993 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search