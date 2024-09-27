Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1993 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 20,280,101
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1993 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1993 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search