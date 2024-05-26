Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Bust portrait

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Casimir IV Jagiellon" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Casimir IV Jagiellon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

