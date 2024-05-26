Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Bust portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Casimir IV Jagiellon" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
