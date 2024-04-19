Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Half-length portrait

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Casimir IV Jagiellon" with mark MW. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 20, 2005.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 510 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
All companies 421
