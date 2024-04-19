Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Half-length portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Casimir IV Jagiellon" with mark MW. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 20, 2005.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 510 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
