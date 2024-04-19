200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Casimir IV Jagiellon" with mark MW. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 20, 2005.

