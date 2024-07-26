Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1994 "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" with mark MW ANR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2774 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1994 "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
