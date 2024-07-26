Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1994 "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" with mark MW ANR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2774 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1994 "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1994 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 200000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search