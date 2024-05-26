Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Montecassino Battlefield" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 877 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
