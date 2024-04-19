Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,27 g
- Pure silver (0,4647 oz) 14,4525 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 25,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
