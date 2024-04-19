Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,4647 oz) 14,4525 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'" with mark MW SW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2138 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place September 8, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

