Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 38,9 g
  • Pure silver (1,2494 oz) 38,8611 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1991 "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 860 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Srebrna Uncja
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ECC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

