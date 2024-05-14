200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1991 "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 860 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (74) UNC (31) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (4) PF68 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (7) Service ECC (1) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (4)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (11)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (4)

Numis Poland (7)

Numisbalt (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Srebrna Uncja (1)

Stare Monety (5)

Stary Sklep (5)

WCN (28)

Wójcicki (30)

Wu-eL (2)