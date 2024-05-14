Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 38,9 g
- Pure silver (1,2494 oz) 38,8611 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1991 "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 860 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Srebrna Uncja
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ECC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
