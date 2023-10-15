200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1616 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 27, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (9) Condition (slab) PF69 (5) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (5) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Gärtner (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (9)

Wójcicki (5)