Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Half-length portrait

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1616 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 540 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

