200000 Zlotych 1992 MW BCH "Convoy" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1992
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Convoy" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4699 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.
12
