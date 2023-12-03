Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1992 MW BCH "Convoy" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW BCH "Convoy" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW BCH "Convoy" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Convoy" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4699 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Katz (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Convoy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

