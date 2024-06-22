Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 155,5 g
  • Pure silver (4,9944 oz) 155,3445 g
  • Diameter 65 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (22)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numismática Leilões - May 8, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Category
Year
Search