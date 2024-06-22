Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 155,5 g
- Pure silver (4,9944 oz) 155,3445 g
- Diameter 65 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Philadelphia
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (22)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search