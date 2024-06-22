200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

