Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Half-length portrait

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

