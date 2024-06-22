Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Half-length portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (7)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search