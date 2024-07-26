Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,4668 oz) 14,52 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4694 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

