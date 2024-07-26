Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,36 g
- Pure silver (0,4668 oz) 14,52 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 25,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4694 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
