Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992". Weightlifter (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Weightlifter

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" Weightlifter - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" Weightlifter - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,645)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,6449 oz) 20,0595 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1991 "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" with mark MW. Weightlifter. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (10)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

