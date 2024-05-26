200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1992 "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

