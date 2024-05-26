Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 49 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 45,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1992
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1992 "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Srebrna Uncja
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
