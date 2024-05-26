Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 49 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 45,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1992 "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" at auction Srebrna Uncja - May 10, 2024
Seller Srebrna Uncja
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" at auction Numedux - September 29, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1992 "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

