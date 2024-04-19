200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1991 "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 861 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

