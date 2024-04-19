Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,33 g
  • Pure silver (0,4661 oz) 14,4975 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1991 "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 861 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "70 years of the Poznan International Fair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

