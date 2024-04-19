Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,33 g
- Pure silver (0,4661 oz) 14,4975 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 25,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1991 "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3031 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (9)
- Wójcicki (7)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search