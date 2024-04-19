200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1991 "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3031 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

