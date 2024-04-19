Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,33 g
  • Pure silver (0,4661 oz) 14,4975 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1991 "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3031 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

