Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 155,5 g
- Pure silver (4,9944 oz) 155,3445 g
- Diameter 65 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Philadelphia
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (21)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
816 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PF68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
