200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

