Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 155,5 g
  • Pure silver (4,9944 oz) 155,3445 g
  • Diameter 65 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4517 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
816 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numismática Leilões - May 8, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

