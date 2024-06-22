Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 155,5 g
- Pure silver (4,9944 oz) 155,3445 g
- Diameter 65 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Philadelphia
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4517 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
816 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
