Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1991 "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10322 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place August 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (6)
- Katz (1)
- Numedux (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Srebrna Uncja (2)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (10)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Srebrna Uncja
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Srebrna Uncja
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search