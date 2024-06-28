Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1991 "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10322 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place August 24, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Srebrna Uncja
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Srebrna Uncja
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

