Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1992 "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5447 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 2,900. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (8)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Srebrna Uncja (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WCN (24)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Srebrna Uncja - May 10, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Srebrna Uncja - May 10, 2024
Seller Srebrna Uncja
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Numedux - September 29, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Numedux - September 29, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

