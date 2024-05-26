200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1992 "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5447 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 2,900. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (56) UNC (25) Condition (slab) PF70 (3) PF69 (7) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service NGC (10) GCN (1)

