200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1992
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1992 "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5447 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 2,900. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
- All companies
- BAC (14)
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (8)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Srebrna Uncja (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- Teutoburger (2)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WCN (24)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Srebrna Uncja
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
