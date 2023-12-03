Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Stanislaw Staszic" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3035 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Stanislaw Staszic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

