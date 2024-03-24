Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" with mark MW ANR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (8)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
