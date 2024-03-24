Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" with mark MW ANR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (8)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

