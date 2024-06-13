Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1994 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

