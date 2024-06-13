Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,4 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1994 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
