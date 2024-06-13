Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,4 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1994 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1994 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1994 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 100000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search