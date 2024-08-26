Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 100000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland

100000 Zlotych 1990 Pattern

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1990 0 21
100000 Zlotych 1990 Pattern

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 MW 500 0 22
100000 Zlotych 1990 Pattern

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 MW 500 0 30
100000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 - 0 351991 MW ET Gold - 400 0 24
100000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

Battles of Narvik 1940
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1991 MW BCH Nickel 500 0 18
100000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1991 MW BCH Nickel 500 0 27
100000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

Siege of Tobruk 1941
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1991 MW BCH Nickel 500 0 35
100000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

Battle of Britain 1940
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1991 MW Nickel 500 0 30
100000 Zlotych 1992 Pattern

Wojciech Korfanty
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1992 MW ET Nickel 500 0 35
100000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern

60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 MW ET Nickel 500 0 16
