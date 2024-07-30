Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4978 oz) 15,4845 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 400
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numimarket (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (6)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1422 $
Price in auction currency 5750 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2468 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
