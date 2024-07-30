Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4978 oz) 15,4845 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 400

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1422 $
Price in auction currency 5750 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2468 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

