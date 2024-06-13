Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,3 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Budapest
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 17, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 17, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1990 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 100000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search