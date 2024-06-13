Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,3 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Budapest
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
