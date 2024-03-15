Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1249 $
Price in auction currency 5050 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
963 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1990 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search