Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 31,1 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1249 $
Price in auction currency 5050 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
963 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
