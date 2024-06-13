Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Siege of Tobruk 1941" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1586 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (30) UNC (5) Condition (slab) PF69 (8) PF68 (5) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) CAMEO (7) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (16) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (8)

Numimarket (5)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stary Sklep (7)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wu-eL (1)