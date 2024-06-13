Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (16)
- Numimarket (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
