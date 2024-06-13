Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,7 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Battles of Narvik 1940" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392432 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 680. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (3)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Battles of Narvik 1940", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search