Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Battles of Narvik 1940" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392432 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 680. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.

