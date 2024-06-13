Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,7 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Battles of Narvik 1940" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392432 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 680. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.

Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 680 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Battles of Narvik 1940", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

