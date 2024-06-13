Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,4 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1992 "Wojciech Korfanty" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1992 "Wojciech Korfanty", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

