Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,7 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
