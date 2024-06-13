Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,7 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
