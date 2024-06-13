Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,6 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Battle of Britain 1940" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 725 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Battle of Britain 1940", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

