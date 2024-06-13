Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Battle of Britain 1940" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

