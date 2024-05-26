Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1994 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1994 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1994 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,21 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 79,644,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1994 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1692 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 MW at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1994 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

