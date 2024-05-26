2 Zlote 1994 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1994 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1692 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (41) Condition (slab) MS69 (1) MS68 (2) MS67 (6) MS66 (14) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (27) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (8)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (7)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (5)

Stare Monety (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (11)