Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1994 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1994 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1692 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1994 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
