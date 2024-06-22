Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,4774 oz) 14,85 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 150,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1994 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
