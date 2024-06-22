Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,4774 oz) 14,85 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 150,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1994 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (22)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numis Poland (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WCN (18)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (10)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1994 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1994 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search