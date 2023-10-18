1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1994 "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1375 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

