1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 27,95 g
- Pure silver (0,8312 oz) 25,8538 g
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1994 "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1375 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date November 23, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1994 "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
