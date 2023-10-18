Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 27,95 g
  • Pure silver (0,8312 oz) 25,8538 g
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1994 "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1375 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (7)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Karbownik - November 23, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Karbownik - November 23, 2021
Seller Karbownik
Date November 23, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1994 "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1994 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search