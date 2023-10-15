Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1994. Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1994 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 1994 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1994 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
938 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
