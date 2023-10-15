5 Zlotych 1994. Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1994 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

