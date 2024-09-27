Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1994 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1994 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Zloty 1994 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,03 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Mintage UNC 69,956,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1994 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Numimarket (1)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
Poland 1 Zloty 1994 MW at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1994 MW at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1994 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1994 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1994 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

