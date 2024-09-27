Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1994 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1994 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
- Numimarket (1)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1994 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
