Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 23,3 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1994 "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
