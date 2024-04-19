Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1994 "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

