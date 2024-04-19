Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 23,3 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1994 "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1994 "XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

