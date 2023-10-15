Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1994. Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1994 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1994 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5,8 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1994 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2972 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1994 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
