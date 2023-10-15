Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1994. Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 5,8 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1994 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2972 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1994 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
