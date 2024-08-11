Pattern 2 Zlote 1994 ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1994 "Castle Museum in Lancut" with mark ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

