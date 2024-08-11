Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1994 ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1994 "Castle Museum in Lancut" with mark ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
