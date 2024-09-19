Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2009 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2009 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2009 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Mintage UNC 59,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2009 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 985 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 30. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 2009 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 2009 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2009 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2009 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search