Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1996 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1996 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 1996 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Mintage UNC 52,940,003

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1996 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2540 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1996 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1996 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

