Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1996 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1996 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2540 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WDA - MiM (5)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1996 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search