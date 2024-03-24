5 Zlotych 1996 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1996 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2540 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

