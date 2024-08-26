Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1996

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1996 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1996 MW
5 Zlotych 1996 MW
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 20 Groszy 1996 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1996 MW
20 Groszy 1996 MW
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 1

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK Henryk Sienkiewicz
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK Henryk Sienkiewicz
200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK Henryk Sienkiewicz
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1996 MW 1000 years of Gdansk
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1996 MW 1000 years of Gdansk
200 Zlotych 1996 MW 1000 years of Gdansk
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 34

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR Hedgehog
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR Hedgehog
20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR Hedgehog
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 97
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN Lidzbark Castle
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN Lidzbark Castle
20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN Lidzbark Castle
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW ET 1000 years of Gdansk
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW ET 1000 years of Gdansk
20 Zlotych 1996 MW ET 1000 years of Gdansk
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK 400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK 400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City
20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK 400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City
Average price 45 $
Sales
1 78
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET Sigismund II Augustus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET Sigismund II Augustus
10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET Sigismund II Augustus Bust portrait
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET Sigismund II Augustus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET Sigismund II Augustus
10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET Sigismund II Augustus Half-length portrait
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW Stanislaw Mikolajczyk
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW Stanislaw Mikolajczyk
10 Zlotych 1996 MW Stanislaw Mikolajczyk
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW 200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW 200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost
10 Zlotych 1996 MW 200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW 40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW 40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest
10 Zlotych 1996 MW 40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 46

Brass commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET Sigismund II Augustus
Reverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET Sigismund II Augustus
2 Zlote 1996 MW ET Sigismund II Augustus
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 164
Obverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW NR Hedgehog
Reverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW NR Hedgehog
2 Zlote 1996 MW NR Hedgehog
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN Lidzbark Castle
Reverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN Lidzbark Castle
2 Zlote 1996 MW AN Lidzbark Castle
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK Henryk Sienkiewicz
Reverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK Henryk Sienkiewicz
2 Zlote 1996 MW RK Henryk Sienkiewicz
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 59

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
200 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
50 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 2
