Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Poland
1996
Poland
Period:
1506-2020
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Home
Catalog
Poland
1996
Coins of Poland 1996
Select a category
All
Сirculation
Commemorative (Gold)
Commemorative (Silver)
Commemorative (Brass)
Bullion
Circulation coins
5 Zlotych 1996 MW
Average price
25 $
Sales
0
11
20 Groszy 1996 MW
Average price
15 $
Sales
0
1
Gold commemorative coins
200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK Henryk Sienkiewicz
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
40
200 Zlotych 1996 MW 1000 years of Gdansk
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
34
Silver commemorative coins
20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR Hedgehog
Average price
200 $
Sales
0
97
20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN Lidzbark Castle
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
42
20 Zlotych 1996 MW ET 1000 years of Gdansk
Average price
45 $
Sales
0
39
20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK 400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City
Average price
45 $
Sales
1
78
10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET Sigismund II Augustus
Bust portrait
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
64
10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET Sigismund II Augustus
Half-length portrait
Average price
320 $
Sales
0
63
10 Zlotych 1996 MW Stanislaw Mikolajczyk
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
29
10 Zlotych 1996 MW 200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost
Average price
45 $
Sales
0
29
10 Zlotych 1996 MW 40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
46
Brass commemorative coins
2 Zlote 1996 MW ET Sigismund II Augustus
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
164
2 Zlote 1996 MW NR Hedgehog
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
105
2 Zlote 1996 MW AN Lidzbark Castle
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
45
2 Zlote 1996 MW RK Henryk Sienkiewicz
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
59
Bullion coins
500 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
1600 $
Sales
0
5
200 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
880 $
Sales
0
4
100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
480 $
Sales
0
9
50 Zlotych 1996 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
270 $
Sales
0
2
Best offers
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 26, 2024
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction
Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Category
Close
???
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send