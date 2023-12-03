Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,4907 oz) 15,2625 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 14,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1996 "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4329 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1996 "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1996 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search