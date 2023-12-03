10 Zlotych 1996 MW "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1996 "200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4329 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 9, 2019.

