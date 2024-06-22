Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1996 "Lidzbark Castle" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (16)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1996 "Lidzbark Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

