Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1996 "Lidzbark Castle" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
