20 Zlotych 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1996 "Lidzbark Castle" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

