10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,4907 oz) 15,2625 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 13,050
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1996 "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388656 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 185. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
