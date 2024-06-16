Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,4907 oz) 15,2625 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 13,050

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1996 "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388656 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 185. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1996 "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

