10 Zlotych 1996 MW "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1996 "40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388656 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 185. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (32) UNC (14) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (14)

COINSNET (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (4)

NumisCorner (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (2)

WCN (14)

Wójcicki (7)