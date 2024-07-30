200 Zlotych 1996 MW "1000 years of Gdansk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1996 "1000 years of Gdansk" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place December 4, 2023.

