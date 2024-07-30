Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1996 MW "1000 years of Gdansk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1996 "1000 years of Gdansk" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place December 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- GGN (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numimarket (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1141 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2069 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
