Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9998 oz) 31,0969 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1996 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins Auction Hermsdorf (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 500 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Coins Auction Hermsdorf - July 25, 2024
Seller Coins Auction Hermsdorf
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1844 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1787 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1996 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

