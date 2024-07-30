Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure gold (0,9998 oz) 31,0969 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1996 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1844 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1787 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
